ICLK Stock: More Upside For iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK)?

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.01 changing hands around $0.38 or 8.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $483.14M. ICLK’s current price is a discount, trading about -281.24% off its 52-week high of $19.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.13, which suggests the last value was 17.56% up since then. When we look at iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 505.78K.

Analysts gave the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICLK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Instantly ICLK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.39 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 8.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is -26.97% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ICLK’s forecast low is $14.70 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -379.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -193.41% for it to hit the projected low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.72 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $88.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.11 million and $68.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.70%. The 2021 estimates are for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited earnings to increase by 4.60%.

ICLK Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares while 38.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.52%. There are 38.52% institutions holding the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock share, with Nuveen Asset Management the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million ICLK shares worth $79.64 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 4.85 million shares worth $53.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 3.46 million shares estimated at $40.78 million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $18.49 million.