iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.03 million iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -6.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.26 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $276.87M. IBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.6% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 18.25% up since then. When we look at iBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Analysts gave the iBio Inc. (IBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IBIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iBio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.00%, with the 5-day performance at 9.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 2.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBIO’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iBio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.31% over the past 6 months, a 73.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that iBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 143.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.00%. The 2021 estimates are for iBio Inc. earnings to increase by 35.40%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 16.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of iBio Inc. shares while 14.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.34%. There are 14.19% institutions holding the iBio Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.36% of the shares, roughly 11.58 million IBIO shares worth $12.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 3.7 million shares worth $3.88 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.08 million shares estimated at $7.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $3.0 million.