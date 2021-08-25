How Will PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 3.54 million PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $279.51 changed hands at $2.53 or 0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $325.57B. PYPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.97% off its 52-week high of $310.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $171.63, which suggests the last value was 38.6% up since then. When we look at PayPal Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.10 million.

Analysts gave the PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PYPL as a Hold, 34 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Instantly PYPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 279.58 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.35%, with the 5-day performance at 3.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is -8.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $332.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PYPL’s forecast low is $275.00 with $380.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.61% for it to hit the projected low.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PayPal Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.05% over the past 6 months, a 21.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 35 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.24 billion. 35 analysts are of the opinion that PayPal Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $7.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.43 billion and $6.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.80%. The 2021 estimates are for PayPal Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 71.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.05% per year.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares while 82.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.61%. There are 82.51% institutions holding the PayPal Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.91% of the shares, roughly 92.94 million PYPL shares worth $22.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 82.6 million shares worth $20.06 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 33.01 million shares estimated at $8.02 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 23.98 million shares worth around $5.82 billion.