How Will Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)â€™s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $17.47 changed hands at -$0.27 or -1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.79B. CGCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -223.41% off its 52-week high of $56.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.83, which suggests the last value was 20.84% up since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Analysts gave the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended CGC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.80 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -1.52% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.00%, with the 5-day performance at 1.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -9.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CGCâ€™s forecast low is $14.31 with $40.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -132.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canopy Growth Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -50.17% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.30%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.97% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 15.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.82%. There are 15.39% institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 6.74 million CGC shares worth $215.79 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 3.17 million shares worth $101.41 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3.17 million shares estimated at $101.41 million under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $123.39 million.