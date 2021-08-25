HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $78.27 changing hands around $0.48 or 0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $142.14B. HDB’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.22% off its 52-week high of $84.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.62, which suggests the last value was 40.44% up since then. When we look at HDFC Bank Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HDB as a Hold, 32 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HDFC Bank Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Instantly HDB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 78.79 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.65%, with the 5-day performance at 1.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is 10.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HDB’s forecast low is $54.31 with $80.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.61% for it to hit the projected low.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HDFC Bank Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.71% over the past 6 months, a 16.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HDFC Bank Limited will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.90% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.05%. The 2021 estimates are for HDFC Bank Limited earnings to increase by 17.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.80% per year.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 0.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 0.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of HDFC Bank Limited shares while 18.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.51%. There are 18.51% institutions holding the HDFC Bank Limited stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.94% of the shares, roughly 35.7 million HDB shares worth $2.77 billion.

WCM Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 28.99 million shares worth $2.12 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Europacific Growth Fund. With 9.59 million shares estimated at $673.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $667.25 million.