GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.45 million GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.03 changed hands at $1.91 or 5.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.06B. GDRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.24% off its 52-week high of $64.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.66, which suggests the last value was 26.01% up since then. When we look at GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Analysts gave the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GDRX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.61 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 5.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.68%, with the 5-day performance at 2.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 15.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GDRX’s forecast low is $28.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.29% for it to hit the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GoodRx Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.31% over the past 6 months, a 2.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $176.63 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $194.33 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for GoodRx Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -720.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.57% per year.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares while 69.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.96%. There are 69.89% institutions holding the GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.53% of the shares, roughly 4.54 million GDRX shares worth $177.25 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 3.56 million shares worth $138.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $51.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $42.82 million.