Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $21.46 changing hands around $1.0 or 4.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.58B. GNOGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -26.65% off its 52-week high of $27.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.10, which suggests the last value was 52.94% up since then. When we look at Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Analysts gave the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GNOG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

Instantly GNOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.52 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 4.89% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.86%, with the 5-day performance at 10.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) is 78.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.94, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNOGâ€™s forecast low is $18.83 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a 2.14% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.3 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $34.46 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. earnings to increase by 418.40%.

GNOG Dividends

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.80% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares while 19.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.85%. There are 19.93% institutions holding the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.21% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million GNOG shares worth $20.16 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.73% or 1.27 million shares worth $17.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $13.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $8.8 million.