Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) Stock Forecast For 2021: Weak With A -87.09 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 5.46 million Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $42.76 changed hands at $1.88 or 4.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.92B. FTCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.75% off its 52-week high of $73.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.41, which suggests the last value was 47.59% up since then. When we look at Farfetch Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Analysts gave the Farfetch Limited (FTCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FTCH as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Farfetch Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Instantly FTCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 43.63 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 4.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.99%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is -10.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTCH’s forecast low is $45.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Farfetch Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.77% over the past 6 months, a 97.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 40.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Farfetch Limited will rise 69.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $496.91 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Farfetch Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $551.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $364.68 million and $367.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Farfetch Limited earnings to decrease by -706.40%.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.18% of Farfetch Limited shares while 103.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.22%. There are 103.56% institutions holding the Farfetch Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 30.66 million FTCH shares worth $1.63 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.55% or 23.49 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Invesco American Franchise Fd. With 6.09 million shares estimated at $322.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco American Franchise Fd held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 4.41 million shares worth around $290.72 million.