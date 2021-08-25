EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 3.63 million EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $68.45 changed hands at $0.81 or 1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.84B. EOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.94% off its 52-week high of $86.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.83, which suggests the last value was 54.96% up since then. When we look at EOG Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.65 million.

Analysts gave the EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended EOG as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EOG Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Instantly EOG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 68.82 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.00%, with the 5-day performance at 3.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is -7.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EOG’s forecast low is $78.00 with $119.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.95% for it to hit the projected low.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EOG Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.21% over the past 6 months, a 404.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EOG Resources Inc. will rise 778.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 369.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.14 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that EOG Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 275.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.90%. The 2021 estimates are for EOG Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -122.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 60.73% per year.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 2.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.65. It is important to note, however, that the 2.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.35 per year.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of EOG Resources Inc. shares while 91.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.87%. There are 91.54% institutions holding the EOG Resources Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.21% of the shares, roughly 71.27 million EOG shares worth $5.17 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.46% or 55.21 million shares worth $4.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 24.29 million shares estimated at $2.03 billion under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.82% of the shares, roughly 22.31 million shares worth around $1.86 billion.