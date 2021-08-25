ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.08 million ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $2.02 changed hands at $0.42 or 26.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.61M. NDRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.47% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 67.82% up since then. When we look at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 417.53K.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Instantly NDRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.07 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 26.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 169.33%, with the 5-day performance at 46.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is 9.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NDRA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -221.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -197.03% for it to hit the projected low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.01% over the past 6 months, a 57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will rise 65.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.30% for the next quarter.

2 analysts are of the opinion that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $200k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.20%. The 2021 estimates are for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 73.00%.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares while 8.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.09%. There are 8.85% institutions holding the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.79% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million NDRA shares worth $4.11 million.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 0.7 million shares worth $1.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.13 million shares estimated at $2.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.84 million.