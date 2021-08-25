Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.19. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.31 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.78B. ESRTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -27.16% off its 52-week high of $13.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.19, which suggests the last value was 49.66% up since then. When we look at Empire State Realty Trust Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ESRT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Instantly ESRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.40 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 0.83% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.66%, with the 5-day performance at -1.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) is -13.39% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ESRTâ€™s forecast low is $11.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -55.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -12.95% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $151.79 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Empire State Realty Trust Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $159.45 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $139.91 million and $137.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. earnings to decrease by -134.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.80% per year.

ESRT Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 1.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares while 99.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.64%. There are 99.22% institutions holding the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.22% of the shares, roughly 22.79 million ESRT shares worth $273.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 14.28 million shares worth $171.36 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 10.27 million shares estimated at $114.36 million under it, the former controlled 5.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.81% of the shares, roughly 6.57 million shares worth around $74.79 million.