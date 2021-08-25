Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 5.38 million Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.39 changed hands at $0.32 or 1.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.81B. DNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.69% off its 52-week high of $29.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.76, which suggests the last value was 3.43% up since then. When we look at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DNB as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Instantly DNB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.49 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is -9.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNB’s forecast low is $21.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.99% over the past 6 months, a 11.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $520.9 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $542.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $420.6 million and $442.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 65.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.51% per year.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.33% of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares while 54.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.28%. There are 54.59% institutions holding the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.79% of the shares, roughly 68.05 million DNB shares worth $1.45 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 22.73 million shares worth $485.73 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 25.77 million shares estimated at $550.7 million under it, the former controlled 5.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $119.05 million.