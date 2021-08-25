Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.51. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.99 changing hands around $0.04 or 1.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $279.83M. CTXRâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -129.15% off its 52-week high of $4.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 60.8% up since then. When we look at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.46 million.

Analysts gave the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0050 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.79% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.18%, with the 5-day performance at 10.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 2.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTXRâ€™s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -302.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -101.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -12.16% over the past 6 months, a 35.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 45.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 42.00%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.09% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 13.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.58%. There are 13.25% institutions holding the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 27.35% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million CTXR shares worth $9.02 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.41% or 1.93 million shares worth $3.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.33 million shares estimated at $5.92 million under it, the former controlled 17.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 8.56% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $2.82 million.