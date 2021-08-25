China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch COE Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.46 million China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.84. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at $0.62 or 25.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.05M. COE’s last price was a discount, traded about -918.15% off its 52-week high of $30.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.92, which suggests the last value was 36.63% up since then. When we look at China Online Education Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 383.08K.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) trade information

Instantly COE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.14 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 25.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.82%, with the 5-day performance at 40.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is 8.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

China Online Education Group (COE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for China Online Education Group will fall -995.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -138.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 667.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $588.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that China Online Education Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $635 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $74.32 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 691.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.30%. The 2021 estimates are for China Online Education Group earnings to increase by 227.10%.

COE Dividends

China Online Education Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 06 and September 10.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.07% of China Online Education Group shares while 95.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.32%. There are 95.28% institutions holding the China Online Education Group stock share, with DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 29.91% of the shares, roughly 3.85 million COE shares worth $78.25 million.

SC China Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.00% or 2.83 million shares worth $57.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 22700.0 shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 10140.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.