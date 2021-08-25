Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.84 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $640.77M. CMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.73% off its 52-week high of $6.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.06, which suggests the last value was 26.02% up since then. When we look at Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 959.12K.

Analysts gave the Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) trade information

Instantly CMO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.90 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.59%, with the 5-day performance at 5.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) is 6.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CMO’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capstead Mortgage Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.98% over the past 6 months, a -12.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Capstead Mortgage Corporation will fall -16.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.79 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $30.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.71 million and $37.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Capstead Mortgage Corporation earnings to decrease by -152.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CMO Dividends

Capstead Mortgage Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 8.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 8.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 8.47 per year.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares while 77.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.25%. There are 77.25% institutions holding the Capstead Mortgage Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.80% of the shares, roughly 18.2 million CMO shares worth $113.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.61% or 10.28 million shares worth $64.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 6.48 million shares estimated at $41.82 million under it, the former controlled 6.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 3.82% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $23.03 million.