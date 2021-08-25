Can Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.65 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.10B. GOGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.89% off its 52-week high of $11.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 70.23% up since then. When we look at Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 970.31K.

Analysts gave the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GOGL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Instantly GOGL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.79 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 128.94%, with the 5-day performance at 3.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 8.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOGL’s forecast low is $5.30 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Golden Ocean Group Limited will rise 270.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 168.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $207.05 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Golden Ocean Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $261.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $68.79 million and $141.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 201.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Golden Ocean Group Limited earnings to decrease by -471.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.20% per year.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 22. The 2.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 2.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.34% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares while 30.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.60%. There are 30.08% institutions holding the Golden Ocean Group Limited stock share, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.87% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million GOGL shares worth $40.88 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 3.55 million shares worth $23.83 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 2.39 million shares estimated at $20.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $12.32 million.