Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.06 changing hands around $0.34 or 9.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $66.63M. BGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.74% off its 52-week high of $5.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 85.96% up since then. When we look at Birks Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 972.44K.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) trade information

Instantly BGI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.24 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 9.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 333.57%, with the 5-day performance at 21.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) is 34.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Birks Group Inc. earnings to increase by 52.40%.

BGI Dividends

Birks Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 25.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.47% of Birks Group Inc. shares while 2.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.32%. There are 2.05% institutions holding the Birks Group Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 72674.0 BGI shares worth $0.24 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 64374.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021.