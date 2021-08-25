Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.45 million Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $68.35 changed hands at $0.76 or 1.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.89B. BBWI’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.57% off its 52-week high of $67.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.26, which suggests the last value was 67.43% up since then. When we look at Bath & Body Works Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.34 million.

Analysts gave the Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BBWI as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Instantly BBWI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 69.13 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 127.41%, with the 5-day performance at 15.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is 9.18% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBWI’s forecast low is $52.53 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bath & Body Works Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.74% over the past 6 months, a 8.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bath & Body Works Inc. will rise 232.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.68 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Bath & Body Works Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.57 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Bath & Body Works Inc. earnings to increase by 326.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 0.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders