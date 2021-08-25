Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 28.02 million Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.12 changing hands around $0.08 or 7.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.54M. ASTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -448.21% off its 52-week high of $6.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 16.07% up since then. When we look at Astrotech Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Astrotech Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Instantly ASTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.24%, with the 5-day performance at 1.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is -2.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASTC’s forecast low is $25.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2132.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2132.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Astrotech Corporation earnings to increase by 14.10%.

ASTC Dividends

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.09% of Astrotech Corporation shares while 14.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.38%. There are 14.89% institutions holding the Astrotech Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.19% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million ASTC shares worth $2.1 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 0.75 million shares worth $1.0 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.54 million.