Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.76 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.32B. APLE’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.26% off its 52-week high of $16.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.90, which suggests the last value was 39.7% up since then. When we look at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended APLE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) trade information

Instantly APLE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.82 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.09%, with the 5-day performance at 1.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is -1.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APLE’s forecast low is $16.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.34% over the past 6 months, a 744.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. will rise 97.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 138.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $247.4 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $243.64 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. earnings to decrease by -200.90%.

APLE Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 0.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.53 per year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.98% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares while 74.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.94%. There are 74.36% institutions holding the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.29% of the shares, roughly 29.72 million APLE shares worth $432.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.17% or 16.04 million shares worth $233.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.58 million shares estimated at $152.01 million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 6.01 million shares worth around $87.61 million.