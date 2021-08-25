Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 3.32 million Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.93 changing hands around $0.38 or 8.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $131.31M. ANIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.1% off its 52-week high of $8.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 65.52% up since then. When we look at Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.76K.

Analysts gave the Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANIX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) trade information

Instantly ANIX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.27 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 8.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.21%, with the 5-day performance at 12.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) is 4.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ANIX’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -123.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anixa Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.54% over the past 6 months, a 6.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anixa Biosciences Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Anixa Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 23.40%.

ANIX Dividends

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.33% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares while 8.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.87%. There are 8.48% institutions holding the Anixa Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million ANIX shares worth $5.99 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.96% or 0.59 million shares worth $2.75 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $4.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $1.44 million.