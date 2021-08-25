An Overview Of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)

In the last trading session, 3.52 million The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $23.26 changed hands at -$0.51 or -2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.19B. WEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.66% off its 52-week high of $29.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.86, which suggests the last value was 18.92% up since then. When we look at The Wendy’s Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.61 million.

Analysts gave the The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended WEN as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Wendy’s Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Instantly WEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.40 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.11%, with the 5-day performance at -1.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is 1.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WEN’s forecast low is $23.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.12% for it to hit the projected low.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Wendy’s Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.82% over the past 6 months, a 42.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Wendy’s Company will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $493.34 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that The Wendy’s Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $471 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.90%. The 2021 estimates are for The Wendy’s Company earnings to decrease by -11.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.76% per year.

WEN Dividends

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10. The 1.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.83 per year.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.23% of The Wendy’s Company shares while 73.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.28%. There are 73.99% institutions holding the The Wendy’s Company stock share, with Trian Fund Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.03% of the shares, roughly 26.63 million WEN shares worth $539.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 19.27 million shares worth $390.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.07 million shares estimated at $102.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $113.25 million.