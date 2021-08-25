An Overview Of The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC)

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.58 changing hands around $0.29 or 1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.40B. MAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.76% off its 52-week high of $25.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.42, which suggests the last value was 61.28% up since then. When we look at The Macerich Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

Analysts gave the The Macerich Company (MAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 7 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MAC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. The Macerich Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

Instantly MAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.67 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.67%, with the 5-day performance at 5.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is -3.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAC’s forecast low is $12.50 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -243.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.61% for it to hit the projected low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Macerich Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.13% over the past 6 months, a -12.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Macerich Company will rise 27.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $215.47 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Macerich Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $192.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $168.75 million and $185.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.50%. The 2021 estimates are for The Macerich Company earnings to decrease by -346.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.21% per year.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 3.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.59 per year.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.18% of The Macerich Company shares while 72.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.18%. There are 72.04% institutions holding the The Macerich Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 21.88 million MAC shares worth $255.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.66% or 19.14 million shares worth $223.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund. With 5.0 million shares estimated at $78.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $60.76 million.