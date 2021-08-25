Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.11 changed hands at -$0.18 or -5.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $289.29M. ALZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -978.78% off its 52-week high of $33.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.20, which suggests the last value was -2.89% down since then. When we look at Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Instantly ALZN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.48 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -5.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.63%, with the 5-day performance at -0.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is -32.99% down.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Alzamend Neuro Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.40%.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.01% of Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares while 6.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.60%. There are 6.42% institutions holding the Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million ALZN shares worth $1.17 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 57030.0 shares worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 44600.0 shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.