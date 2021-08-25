Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.45 changing hands around $0.37 or 2.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.25B. ATEC’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.94% off its 52-week high of $19.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.49, which suggests the last value was 59.18% up since then. When we look at Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.42K.

Analysts gave the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATEC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Instantly ATEC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.42 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.92%, with the 5-day performance at 3.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is -7.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATEC’s forecast low is $18.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -93.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphatec Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.53% over the past 6 months, a -82.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphatec Holdings Inc. will rise 24.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.25 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $63.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.35 million and $41.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 280.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Alphatec Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.49% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares while 48.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.31%. There are 48.87% institutions holding the Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.04% of the shares, roughly 3.92 million ATEC shares worth $56.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.88% or 2.79 million shares worth $40.55 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.61 million shares estimated at $23.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $21.28 million.