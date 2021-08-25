Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 4.27 million Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.18. With the company’s per share price at $15.74 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.31B. AQN’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.47% off its 52-week high of $17.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.52, which suggests the last value was 14.1% up since then. When we look at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Instantly AQN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.81 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is 2.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.28 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.66% over the past 6 months, a 10.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. earnings to increase by 32.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.79% per year.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15. The 4.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.31 per year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares while 53.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.81%. There are 53.72% institutions holding the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 40.89 million AQN shares worth $647.64 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.72% or 28.91 million shares worth $457.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 9.25 million shares estimated at $153.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million shares worth around $129.79 million.