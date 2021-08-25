Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.49. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $41.33 changed hands at -$1.59 or -3.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.41B. AJRDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -20.59% off its 52-week high of $49.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.97, which suggests the last value was 29.91% up since then. When we look at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 626.64K.

Analysts gave the Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AJRD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) trade information

Instantly AJRD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 43.30 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -3.70% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.88%, with the 5-day performance at 1.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is -9.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AJRDâ€™s forecast low is $51.00 with $51.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -23.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -7.87% over the past 6 months, a 15.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. will rise 26.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $550.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $570.05 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.30% per year.

AJRD Dividends

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.36% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares while 98.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.97%. There are 98.58% institutions holding the Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.15% of the shares, roughly 12.13 million AJRD shares worth $569.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.36% or 7.5 million shares worth $352.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.84 million shares estimated at $234.46 million under it, the former controlled 6.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $93.84 million.