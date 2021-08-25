Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE: AENZ) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.17 million Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $1.37 changed hands at $0.09 or 7.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $232.90M. AENZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -116.79% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 16.79% up since then. When we look at Aenza S.A.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68350.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 128.06K.

Analysts gave the Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AENZ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aenza S.A.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) trade information

Instantly AENZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 7.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.44%, with the 5-day performance at 3.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) is -22.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44100.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AENZ’s forecast low is $2.62 with $2.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -91.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.63%. The 2021 estimates are for Aenza S.A.A. earnings to increase by 86.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.96% per year.

AENZ Dividends

Aenza S.A.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Aenza S.A.A. shares while 6.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.92%. There are 6.92% institutions holding the Aenza S.A.A. stock share, with Standard Life Aberdeen PLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.51% of the shares, roughly 4.38 million AENZ shares worth $10.43 million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.79% or 3.12 million shares worth $7.43 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $2.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $2.5 million.