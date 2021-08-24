Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY): Don’t Ditch ZY Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.91 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01B. ZY’s last price was a discount, traded about -376.63% off its 52-week high of $52.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.85, which suggests the last value was 28.05% up since then. When we look at Zymergen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Analysts gave the Zymergen Inc. (ZY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Zymergen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.87.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Instantly ZY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.32 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.02%, with the 5-day performance at 10.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is -72.64% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -413.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.72 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Zymergen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.15 million.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.92% of Zymergen Inc. shares while 58.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.32%. There are 58.59% institutions holding the Zymergen Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 25.99% of the shares, roughly 26.61 million ZY shares worth $1.06 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 2.82 million shares worth $112.91 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 1.09 million shares estimated at $43.71 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $32.91 million.