ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 2.69 million ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.89 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.78B. ZTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.21% off its 52-week high of $38.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.23, which suggests the last value was 2.55% up since then. When we look at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Analysts gave the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZTO as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.84 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.90%, with the 5-day performance at -1.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is -7.00% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $217.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZTO’s forecast low is $162.33 with $285.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1003.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -527.0% for it to hit the projected low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.70% over the past 6 months, a 2.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 31.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. will rise 466.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 700.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.35 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $7.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $927.02 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 693.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.90%. The 2021 estimates are for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.82% per year.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares while 40.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.38%. There are 40.13% institutions holding the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.20% of the shares, roughly 32.3 million ZTO shares worth $980.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.04% or 18.86 million shares worth $572.36 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 32.02 million shares estimated at $1.03 billion under it, the former controlled 5.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 5.7 million shares worth around $172.91 million.