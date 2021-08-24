Why Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the last trading session, 6.22 million Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.46 changed hands at $0.06 or 2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.73M. BBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -282.11% off its 52-week high of $9.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 54.88% up since then. When we look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 15.36 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.89 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.56%, with the 5-day performance at -11.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -23.84% down.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Vinco Ventures Inc. earnings to increase by 74.50%.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.37% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares while 15.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.08%. There are 15.61% institutions holding the Vinco Ventures Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million BBIG shares worth $3.76 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 0.42 million shares worth $1.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.2 million shares estimated at $3.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.29 million.