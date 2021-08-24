Why Should You Invest In Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO)?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.22 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.03M. ARPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.55% off its 52-week high of $3.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 57.21% up since then. When we look at Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.13 million.

Analysts gave the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARPO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

Instantly ARPO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.68 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 3.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 126.53%, with the 5-day performance at 7.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is 7.25% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARPO’s forecast low is $22.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -890.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -890.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.72% over the past 6 months, a -1,290.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -263.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -233.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 82.30%.

ARPO Dividends

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.27% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 71.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.68%. There are 71.49% institutions holding the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Satter Management Company, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 27.71% of the shares, roughly 11.24 million ARPO shares worth $19.0 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 25.60% or 10.39 million shares worth $17.56 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.59 million shares estimated at $3.35 million under it, the former controlled 6.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $1.17 million.