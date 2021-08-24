Why Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.93 changed hands at -$0.21 or -2.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $350.43M. COGT’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.7% off its 52-week high of $14.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.83, which suggests the last value was 34.71% up since then. When we look at Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 299.18K.

Analysts gave the Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended COGT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.35 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.61%, with the 5-day performance at 13.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is 41.05% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COGT’s forecast low is $15.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -168.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cogent Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.94% over the past 6 months, a 89.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cogent Biosciences Inc. will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.90% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $530k and $312k respectively.

The 2021 estimates are for Cogent Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -287.10%.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares while 101.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.32%. There are 101.77% institutions holding the Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 3.19 million COGT shares worth $25.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 2.68 million shares worth $21.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $14.67 million under it, the former controlled 4.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $6.86 million.