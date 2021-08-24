When Will Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 2.56 million Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.12. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $85.47 changed hands at -$6.19 or -6.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.56B. STXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -24.28% off its 52-week high of $106.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.76, which suggests the last value was 47.63% up since then. When we look at Seagate Technology Holdings plcâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended STX as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Seagate Technology Holdings plcâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.22.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Instantly STX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 92.34 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -6.75% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.46%, with the 5-day performance at 1.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 7.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STXâ€™s forecast low is $85.00 with $135.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -57.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seagate Technology Holdings plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 26.94% over the past 6 months, a 46.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings plc will rise 138.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.11 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Seagate Technology Holdings plcâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.04 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.34 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings to decrease by -46.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.57% per year.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 18 and October 22. The 2.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.68. It is important to note, however, that the 2.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares while 83.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.79%. There are 83.32% institutions holding the Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.64% of the shares, roughly 24.22 million STX shares worth $2.13 billion.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.63% or 17.38 million shares worth $1.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.2 million shares estimated at $880.95 million under it, the former controlled 4.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $462.34 million.