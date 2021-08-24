What Is The Performance Outlook For 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.04 changing hands around $0.9 or 14.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $478.12M. YI’s current price is a discount, trading about -551.7% off its 52-week high of $45.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.01, which suggests the last value was 28.84% up since then. When we look at 111 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 206.76K.

Analysts gave the 111 Inc. (YI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 111 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Instantly YI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.72 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 14.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.65%, with the 5-day performance at 11.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is -10.63% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YI’s forecast low is $104.54 with $104.54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1384.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1384.94% for it to hit the projected low.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for 111 Inc. earnings to increase by 9.20%.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 27.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of 111 Inc. shares while 13.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.12%. There are 13.12% institutions holding the 111 Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.06% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million YI shares worth $8.78 million.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 0.84 million shares worth $7.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant International Small Cap Equity Fund. With 46073.0 shares estimated at $0.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant International Small Cap Equity Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 45504.0 shares worth around $0.57 million.