Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 3.27 million Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.14 changing hands around $10.95 or 45.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $597.98M. GTS’s last price was a premium, traded about 17.93% off its 52-week high of $28.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.32, which suggests the last value was 50.71% up since then. When we look at Triple-S Management Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 52.28K.

Analysts gave the Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GTS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Triple-S Management Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) trade information

Instantly GTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.47 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 45.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.30%, with the 5-day performance at 2.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) is 1.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -84.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GTS’s forecast low is $19.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 45.93% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Triple-S Management Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.04% over the past 6 months, a -7.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $973.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Triple-S Management Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $931.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $831.23 million and $896.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Triple-S Management Corporation earnings to decrease by -27.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

GTS Dividends

Triple-S Management Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.68% of Triple-S Management Corporation shares while 78.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.23%. There are 78.38% institutions holding the Triple-S Management Corporation stock share, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million GTS shares worth $52.22 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 2.12 million shares worth $47.3 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $43.03 million under it, the former controlled 7.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund held about 3.17% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $16.78 million.