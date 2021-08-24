The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.96% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 4.24 million The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $221.50 changing hands around $2.1 or 0.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $128.29B. BA’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.77% off its 52-week high of $278.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $141.58, which suggests the last value was 36.08% up since then. When we look at The Boeing Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.53 million.

Analysts gave the The Boeing Company (BA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended BA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Boeing Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 223.65 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.49%, with the 5-day performance at -4.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is -0.96% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $273.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BA’s forecast low is $210.00 with $314.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.19% for it to hit the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Boeing Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.43% over the past 6 months, a 99.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Boeing Company will rise 109.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 111.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.49 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that The Boeing Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $23.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.14 billion and $15.3 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.90%. The 2021 estimates are for The Boeing Company earnings to increase by 96.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.33% per year.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of The Boeing Company shares while 54.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.16%. There are 54.11% institutions holding the The Boeing Company stock share, with Newport Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.51% of the shares, roughly 44.05 million BA shares worth $10.55 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 42.61 million shares worth $10.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16.43 million shares estimated at $4.19 billion under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 11.23 million shares worth around $2.86 billion.