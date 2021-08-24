SXTC Stock: More Upside For China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC)?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.20 changing hands around $0.11 or 10.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.10M. SXTCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -326.67% off its 52-week high of $5.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 25.83% up since then. When we look at China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Instantly SXTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 10.39% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.10%, with the 5-day performance at -1.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is -19.85% down.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.50%. The 2021 estimates are for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 88.50%.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.39% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 1.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.34%. There are 1.06% institutions holding the China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 77901.0 SXTC shares worth $0.11 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 33053.0 shares worth $47926.0 as of Jun 29, 2021.