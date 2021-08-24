SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.24 million SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $2.67 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.34M. SSY’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.39% off its 52-week high of $7.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 68.16% up since then. When we look at SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 702.63K.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) trade information

Instantly SSY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.33 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 110.24%, with the 5-day performance at 20.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) is 6.80% up.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.50%. The 2021 estimates are for SunLink Health Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 69.80%.

SSY Dividends

SunLink Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 27 and October 01.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.03% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares while 21.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.84%. There are 21.18% institutions holding the SunLink Health Systems Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.51% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million SSY shares worth $1.07 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.39% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $0.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 42164.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.