Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Niu Technologies

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.00 changing hands around $1.93 or 7.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.92B. NIU’s current price is a discount, trading about -97.7% off its 52-week high of $53.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.70, which suggests the last value was 34.44% up since then. When we look at Niu Technologies’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 755.99K.

Analysts gave the Niu Technologies (NIU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NIU as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Niu Technologies’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Instantly NIU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.95 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 7.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.62%, with the 5-day performance at 12.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is -10.14% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $281.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NIU’s forecast low is $239.58 with $310.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1051.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -787.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Niu Technologies share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.32% over the past 6 months, a 73.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Niu Technologies will rise 692.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 966.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 985.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Niu Technologies’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.41 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 921.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Niu Technologies earnings to decrease by -13.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.25% per year.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Niu Technologies shares while 36.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.30%. There are 36.28% institutions holding the Niu Technologies stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.86% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million NIU shares worth $84.74 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 2.29 million shares worth $74.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 2.29 million shares estimated at $74.86 million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $9.77 million.