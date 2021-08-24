SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.88 changing hands around $6.29 or 30.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $794.57M. SKYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.09% off its 52-week high of $34.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.25, which suggests the last value was 46.99% up since then. When we look at SkyWater Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 373.77K.

Analysts gave the SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SKYT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SkyWater Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Instantly SKYT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.58 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 30.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.07%, with the 5-day performance at -10.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) is -24.88% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SKYT’s forecast low is $23.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.43% for it to hit the projected low.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.22 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that SkyWater Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $43.22 million.

The 2021 estimates are for SkyWater Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.60%.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 04.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.89% of SkyWater Technology Inc. shares while 21.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.03%. There are 21.54% institutions holding the SkyWater Technology Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.14% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million SKYT shares worth $35.08 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.29% or 0.9 million shares worth $25.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $5.44 million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $4.09 million.