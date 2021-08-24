Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) : Investors Should Not Dump PTIX Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.06 changed hands at $0.15 or 7.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.87M. PTIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -239.81% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 49.03% up since then. When we look at Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

Instantly PTIX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.15 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 7.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 96.19%, with the 5-day performance at 17.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) is -16.26% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.50%.

PTIX Dividends

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 18.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.51% of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares while 12.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.21%. There are 12.09% institutions holding the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.93% of the shares, roughly 98800.0 PTIX shares worth $0.28 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 59083.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 55473.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 3610.0 shares worth around $10396.0.