PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 3.84 million PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.73 changed hands at -$0.11 or -12.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.11M. PTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.6% off its 52-week high of $1.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 24.66% up since then. When we look at PolarityTE Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PTE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PolarityTE Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

Instantly PTE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8480 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -12.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.09%, with the 5-day performance at 5.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) is 6.39% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTE’s forecast low is $2.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -310.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -242.47% for it to hit the projected low.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PolarityTE Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.78% over the past 6 months, a 53.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PolarityTE Inc. will rise 69.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.54 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that PolarityTE Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -49.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.10%. The 2021 estimates are for PolarityTE Inc. earnings to increase by 70.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

PTE Dividends

PolarityTE Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.28% of PolarityTE Inc. shares while 17.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.45%. There are 17.12% institutions holding the PolarityTE Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.34% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million PTE shares worth $2.78 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.64% or 2.15 million shares worth $2.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.6 million shares estimated at $0.67 million under it, the former controlled 0.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.43 million.