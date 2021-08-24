Performance & Trends Of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.04 million G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.72M. GMVD’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.44% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 95.25% up since then. When we look at G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 801.72K.

Analysts gave the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (GMVD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GMVD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Instantly GMVD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.14 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.26%, with the 5-day performance at 34.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) is -8.67% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -80.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMVD’s forecast low is $1.63 with $1.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 44.75% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.75% for it to hit the projected low.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 116.02% of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. shares while 69.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -435.41%.