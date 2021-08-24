Performance Report And Forecasts For BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)

In the latest trading session, 2.68 million BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.42 changing hands around $0.28 or 2.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.70B. BB’s current price is a discount, trading about -176.1% off its 52-week high of $28.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.37, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 41.41 million.

Analysts gave the BlackBerry Limited (BB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BlackBerry Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.48 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.94%, with the 5-day performance at 4.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is -0.39% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BB’s forecast low is $4.50 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.81% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BlackBerry Limited will fall -163.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $163.5 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BlackBerry Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $202.67 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.80%. The 2021 estimates are for BlackBerry Limited earnings to decrease by -616.70%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 22 and September 27.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of BlackBerry Limited shares while 40.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.70%. There are 40.09% institutions holding the BlackBerry Limited stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.25% of the shares, roughly 46.72 million BB shares worth $570.98 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.35% or 41.65 million shares worth $508.96 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 12.48 million shares estimated at $152.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $84.09 million.