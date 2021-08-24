PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 5.2 million PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.00. With the company’s per share price at $9.00 changed hands at $0.63 or 7.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $961.92M. PBF’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.67% off its 52-week high of $18.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 54.89% up since then. When we look at PBF Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Analysts gave the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 7 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PBF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.46.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Instantly PBF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.16 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 7.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.76%, with the 5-day performance at 6.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is -0.11% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBF’s forecast low is $4.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.56% for it to hit the projected low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PBF Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.31% over the past 6 months, a 60.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PBF Energy Inc. will rise 54.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.15 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PBF Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $6.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.52 billion and $4.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 144.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.40%. The 2021 estimates are for PBF Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -544.80%.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.91% of PBF Energy Inc. shares while 71.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.47%. There are 71.56% institutions holding the PBF Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.71% of the shares, roughly 17.68 million PBF shares worth $270.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 10.97 million shares worth $167.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 6.49 million shares estimated at $99.3 million under it, the former controlled 5.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 4.56% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million shares worth around $83.99 million.