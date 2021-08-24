Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 6.96 million Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $441.06 changing hands around $68.49 or 18.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.83B. PANW’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.74% off its 52-week high of $406.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $219.34, which suggests the last value was 50.27% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 941.90K.

Analysts gave the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PANW as a Hold, 28 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 442.52 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 18.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is -7.23% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $466.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PANW’s forecast low is $350.00 with $550.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.40% over the past 6 months, a 15.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc. will fall -3.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 29 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.17 billion. 28 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $950.4 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -217.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.14% per year.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.17% of Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares while 86.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.04%. There are 86.13% institutions holding the Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.73% of the shares, roughly 8.5 million PANW shares worth $3.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.00% or 5.85 million shares worth $2.17 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2.6 million shares estimated at $838.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $668.2 million.