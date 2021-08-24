Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.45 changed hands at $0.68 or 11.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $844.76M. ORGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.21% off its 52-week high of $14.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.12, which suggests the last value was 20.62% up since then. When we look at Origin Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ORGN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Origin Materials Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$5.36.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.48 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 11.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.32%, with the 5-day performance at 8.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) is -5.56% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORGN’s forecast low is $20.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -241.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -210.08% for it to hit the projected low.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.78% of Origin Materials Inc. shares while 23.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.81%. There are 23.32% institutions holding the Origin Materials Inc. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.09% of the shares, roughly 5.77 million ORGN shares worth $47.34 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 2.5 million shares worth $20.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 70572.0 shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 24138.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.