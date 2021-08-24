Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 2.01 million Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.80 changing hands around $0.62 or 14.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $83.73M. OCG’s current price is a discount, trading about -438.54% off its 52-week high of $25.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 41.25% up since then. When we look at Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 864.92K.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Instantly OCG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.91 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 14.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.69%, with the 5-day performance at 5.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) is 1.95% up.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Oriental Culture Holding LTD earnings to decrease by -77.50%.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.96% of Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares while 19.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.15%. There are 19.01% institutions holding the Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 44204.0 OCG shares worth $0.22 million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 22601.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 11779.0 shares estimated at $57952.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 8674.0 shares worth around $42676.0.