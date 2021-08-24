Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.63 changed hands at $1.17 or 3.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.23B. LPRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.84% off its 52-week high of $44.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.11, which suggests the last value was 43.18% up since then. When we look at Open Lending Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LPRO as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Open Lending Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Instantly LPRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.65 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.80%, with the 5-day performance at 1.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is -7.94% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPRO’s forecast low is $40.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Open Lending Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.27% over the past 6 months, a 200.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Open Lending Corporation will rise 116.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 135.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 101.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.12 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Open Lending Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $54.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.03 million and $26.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 190.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 102.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Open Lending Corporation earnings to decrease by -390.00%.

LPRO Dividends

Open Lending Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.09% of Open Lending Corporation shares while 81.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.16%. There are 81.83% institutions holding the Open Lending Corporation stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.59% of the shares, roughly 13.36 million LPRO shares worth $575.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.77% or 9.8 million shares worth $422.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $103.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $88.52 million.